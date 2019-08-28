Clugston to build Wakefield stage school

Artist’s impression of Wakefield CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) College

Clugston is being supported by a design team including architect Race Cottam Associates, Adept Consulting Engineers and building services consultant Couch Perry Wilkes on the project.

It is Clugston’s first contract through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) framework.

The CAPA College will have a 150-seat theatre; an outdoor amphitheatre; performance studios; media, television and design studios; production and technical workshops and a public cafe with outdoor terrace.

Due to open in October 2020, the new building on Mulberry Way, Wakefield, is also expected to be a community resource, offering public courses, performances and events.

Clugston Construction marketing director Paul Gouland said: “We are delighted to be involved in what is an exciting project not only for CAPA College, but also for Wakefield’s creative industry. Once completed, the scheme will provide specialised state-of-the-art facilities that will support creative young people across Yorkshire and the north of England and the college is expected to become a flagship for performing arts education in the north.”

