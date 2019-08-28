  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed August 28 2019

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Clugston to build Wakefield stage school

Clugston to build Wakefield stage school

14 hours Clugston Construction has secured a £10m contract to design and build a performing arts college in central Wakefield for CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts).

Artist’s impression of Wakefield CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) College
Artist’s impression of Wakefield CAPA (Creative and Performing Arts) College

Clugston is being supported by a design team including architect Race Cottam Associates, Adept Consulting Engineers and building services consultant Couch Perry Wilkes on the project.

It is Clugston’s first contract through the Education & Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) framework.

The CAPA College will have a 150-seat theatre; an outdoor amphitheatre; performance studios; media, television and design studios; production and technical workshops and a public cafe with outdoor terrace.

Due to open in October 2020, the new building on Mulberry Way, Wakefield, is also expected to be a community resource, offering public courses, performances and events.

Clugston Construction marketing director Paul Gouland said: “We are delighted to be involved in what is an exciting project not only for CAPA College, but also for Wakefield’s creative industry. Once completed, the scheme will provide specialised state-of-the-art facilities that will support creative young people across Yorkshire and the north of England and the college is expected to become a flagship for performing arts education in the north.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »