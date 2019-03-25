Clugston to expand Kia distribution centre

Kia imported more than 92,000 cars into the UK in 2018

Kia’s distribution centre, three miles from the Port of Immingham, is a key hub for all of its models entering the UK from its factories in Slovakia and South Korea. The new 16.8-hectare new site adjoins the current facility to provide storage for an additional 8,000 cars. It will be accessed via a road bridge and a separate transporter entrance.

The new facility will take 32 weeks to construct and is expected to be fully operational in November 2019. Throughout construction it will employ over 80 staff who will move over 200,000 tonnes of soil, lay 33,000 tonnes of tarmac and paint 43 miles of white lines. Wildlife concerns have also been taken into consideration on site where an additional 9,000 m2 of wetland habitat will be created with swales and ditches providing wildlife habitation, as well 2,611 m2 of tree planting.

Kia is also investigating options for solar photvoltaic generation to support its battery charging facilities for imported electric and hybrid models.

Working alongside Clugston and Kia are four main consultants. 3PL Real Estate will provide overall development management; Hewitt Associates will provide project management and quantity surveying as well as being the principal designer, clerk of works and providing health and safety advice; consulting engineer Mason Clark Associates will provide pre-contract civils and structural design services and post-contract design and quality reviews; Ridings Consulting is responsible for pre-contract electrical design services and post contract design and quality reviews.

The UK is Kia’s fifth biggest market. More than 92,000 Kia cars were imported into the UK in 2018 and the figure is expected to rise with Kia’s target to sell 100,000 cars in the UK in 2020.