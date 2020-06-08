Clyde Gateway restarts £150m of construction work

The schemes being developed include Purifer Studios

The urban regeneration organisation is restarting work across Glasgow’s East End regeneration area, with an increase in housing and continued investment in business space and leisure facilities.

Nearly 1,000 new homes are being built as Link Group and McTaggart Group restart the Dalmarnock Riverside development and Springfield Homes brings forward new homes at Dalmarnock station. More new homes are in the pipeline with the Swan Group’s recent proposal for new homes at Newhall Street in Dalmarnock, which will soon be joined by further residential development there.

Clyde Gateway will continue to expand its roster of business space and is pushing to complete two office pavilions at Rutherglen Links Business Park, which were just some 12 weeks from completion when lockdown was announced. A new headquarters for the Scottish Trades Union Congress (STUC) at Bridgeton will restart and is expected to be completed before the end of the year. A speculative development, the Purifier Studios, on the site of the former gas works in Dalmarnock, will also start on site. The Victorian building is being given a new lease of life as offices and workspaces.

Investment company Harris Finance will complete a new distribution and office facility on behalf of DHL Express at Clyde Gateway East.

Martin McKay, executive director of Clyde Gateway, said: “Clyde Gateway has attracted more than £1.bn of investment to the area and has put itself firmly on the map as ‘the place’ for people to live and work and where businesses can thrive. Kick starting the investment in housing, business space and leisure facilities is welcome news, and with further exciting investment opportunities in the pipeline, development activity is set to top £200m in Clyde Gateway over the coming year.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk