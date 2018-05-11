News » UK » CMA runs rule over Griffiths takeover » published 11 May 2018
CMA runs rule over Griffiths takeover
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is calling for comments on the takeover of Welsh civil engineering contractor Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Limited by materials giant CRH, through its subsidiary Tarmac Trading.
CRH announced its takeover of the £150m-turnover contractor in January, although did not reveal the purchase price.
The CMA is now considering whether Griffiths’ takeover has damaged, or could damage, competitiveness in the market and invites comments from any interested party. Comments should be sent by 25th May 2018 to case officer Matteo Alchini (matteo.alchini@cma.gsi.gov.uk), case number: ME/6740/18.
A decision is expected by 5th July 2018.
This article was published on 11 May 2018 (last updated on 11 May 2018).