Rail and civil engineering contractor Construction Marine Ltd (CML) is fitting Xwatch safety systems as standard on all new excavators joining its fleet. The company reports that six of its 18 excavators are now equipped with the technology, with the remainder scheduled to follow as the fleet is renewed over the next few years.

The latest installations were carried out at Lloyd Ltd's Bishop Auckland depot, where Xwatch engineers fitted XW5 systems to a Develon DX140LCR-7 and a Develon DX63-7. Both excavators are scheduled to work on upgrades across nine operational UK rail depots alongside active train movements.

CML switched to Xwatch two years ago after using alternative systems. According to the company, the decision was driven by the system's reliability, ease of use, and suitability for working next to live railway infrastructure. Standardising on one platform also allows operators and plant fitters to work with a single system across the fleet.

The XW5 combines height limitation, slew limitation, and rated capacity indication (RCI). Xwatch claims the system uses proportional hydraulic control to slow machine movements as they approach a predetermined restriction, bringing the excavator to a controlled stop at the set limit.

For projects involving adjacent line open (ALO) working, CML has also specified the Track Lock function. The manufacturer states this feature inhibits forward or reverse travel under defined safety restrictions to help prevent machines from entering hazardous areas. Xwatch reports that its XW Series holds Network Rail Product Acceptance under certificate PA05/07159.

CML senior plant manager Paul Raftery said: "Working next to the live railway leaves no room for error. Xwatch is a reliable, easy-to-use system that keeps our machines within the height and slew limits set in our safety plans."