Coffey begins work on €38m Irish sewerage scheme

Government minister Eoghan Murphy at the sod-turning event

The project includes the laying of over 18km of new sewers to reinforce and improve the wastewater network.

Irish Water, working in partnership with Kildare County Council, marked the beginning of works on contract 2B of the scheme by holding a sod-turning event in Naas. The project will support future population and economic growth in Sallins, Clane, Prosperous, Naas, Kill and Johnstown and the surrounding areas. The investment will also ensure that wastewater is treated and discharged in compliance with regulations.

The project is needed as the current wastewater infrastructure is unable to support the needs of the area and it is not compliant with Urban Wastewater Treatment Regulations 2001 and conditions as set out in the EPA’s Wastewater Discharge Licence.

Minister for housing, planning and local government Eoghan Murphy said: “This government has long recognised the need to invest in our water and wastewater infrastructure and is committed to providing funding to Irish Water to enable the national utility to deliver on the critical projects, like this one, that are so badly needed.”

Brian Sheehan, head of asset delivery with Irish Water, added: “Our long–term plan is to support people’s daily lives through the delivery of essential water and wastewater services. Projects such as this one are an example of how we are delivering on that promise. The size and scale of the challenge facing Irish Water shouldn’t be underestimated. Nor should the significant progress the company has made to date. Investing in our water and wastewater infrastructure will ensure we provide and maintain the strong foundations on which the Irish economy is built, so Ireland can continue to grow by supporting economic development now and into the future.”

