Coinford expands dumper fleet

Paul Rodwell of Thwaites (left), Coinford Plant boss Lee Burlton (centre) and dealer Jim Dicker

Coinford has decided to expand its equipment fleet to reduce its need to hire from others.

It has bought 40 Thwaites dumpers, ranging from 3-tonne to 9-tonne capacity, from its local dealer Jim Dicker Plant Sales.

Coinford owns and operates a plant fleet of just over 450 machines, of which 160 are dumpers.

Director Lee Burlton said: “Our fleet expansion is a strategic decision to lower hired in cost and reflects our confidence in the market. We optimise our fleet from market leading construction equipment manufactures which supports improved utilisation. We employ a team of fully trained and experienced engineers who maintain the fleet which further reduces operating cost, most certainly in the case of Thwaites we benefit from the best possible residuals, when it’s time to trade.”

Coinford has been buying from Jim Dicker for 20 years but this is their biggest transaction to date.

