Colas director moves over to Amey

Peter Bamfield

At Colas, Peter Bamfield was aviation and infrastructure director, working with most UK commercial airports and Ministry of Defence establishments, including overseas territories. His experience includes major new motorway and bypass construction, highways and structures improvement and maintenance schemes and airport construction.

His early career was spent with local authorities – York and Wakefield – before joining consulting engineer WSP and later working on the Highways England Area 12 contract with A-one+.

Amey Highways managing director James Haluch said: “For the last few years, our highways business has been focused on continually improving how we work – improving our service delivery, developing our customer experience strategy and keeping our people safe. Peter has extensive experience working in contractor, consultant and client organisations, and a proven track record of running successful teams with strong client relationships. I am pleased to welcome Peter to my executive team, where he will focus on working with our client team in Sheffield to deliver services for the local community.”

Peter Bamfield said: “Having spent the last few years working in the aviation and defence sector, I am looking forward to moving back to focusing on the highways sector where I spent much of my earlier career. The highways contract with Sheffield is a fantastic example of the benefits that investing in infrastructure can deliver for a local community, and I am keen that we continue to showcase how this investment can create better places.”