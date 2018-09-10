Colas invites UK companies to get involved in Ugandan airport

It is working in a joint venture with SBI International to build the new airport for the government of Uganda. Hoima will be the country’s second international airport and will initially support the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry.

Hoima International will include a 3,500m single runway, with the ability to handle every type of aircraft from regional jets such as the Airbus A319 to Boeing 747s. The works encompass everything at the new airport from navigational aids to drainage, from pavements to security fencing, from the air traffic control tower to the cargo terminal and employee housing – and more.

The project offers opportunities for specialist UK companies, said Colas. There will be an opportunity to find out more about the project and the opportunities from staff at the Colas stand at the 8th Uganda-UK Trade & Investment Convention at Troxy in London on 15 September between 9am and 7pm.

Carl Fergusson, the new chief executive at Colas’ British subsidiary, said: “With huge untapped natural resources, rapid urbanization and attractive demographics in Uganda, the requirement for investment in infrastructure to support continued regional development is clear, and this aligns well with the outward looking international element of the Colas UK strategy which seeks to expand our activities in East Africa. We are delighted to have been awarded this significant project.”

Construction of the commercial airport in Uganda is supported by UK Export Finance and backed by UK Department for International Trade.