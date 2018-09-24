Colas team wins Liège tramway tender

The Tram'Ardent consortium is composed of Colas Projects, Colas Belgium and Colas Rail Belgium, with Spanish rolling stock manufacturer Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) and financial company DIF. Client Walloon Transport Operator (OTW) expects the design, finance, construction and maintenance contract to be signed before the end of 2018.

Liège's first tramway will serve 21 stations along a total length of 11.7km. It will connect the Sclessin multimodal station (southwest of Liège) to the Herstal in the northeast via the high-speed train station and Saint Lambert Square.

A construction consortium comprising the Colas companies and CAF, led by Colas Projects, will be in charge of the design and build of the electrified rail network, the creation of a maintenance and storage centre, and the development of 240,000m² of surrounding urban space. CAF will supply the rolling stock.

A maintenance company also comprising the Colas companies and CAF will maintain the infrastructure and equipment throughout the duration of the contract.

Delivery is scheduled for the second half of 2022.