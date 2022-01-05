Colas wins £328m West Midlands highways term

Area 9 includes Spaghetti Junction

The eight-year contract starts on 1st July 2022 and covers Shropshire, Worcestershire, Herefordshire, Warwickshire, Staffordshire and part of Gloucestershire as well as the West Midlands – Area 9 in National Highways’ jargon.

Colas will carry out routine maintenance, repair defects, respond to emergency incidents and provide severe weather services on some of the region’s busiest routes, including the M6, M42 and M54.

The area Colas will be maintaining covers around 2,300 miles (3,760 km) of motorway and trunk roads.

It was previously looked after by Kier.

