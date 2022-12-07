Colas wins Cheshire highways deal

From 1st April 2023, Colas will be responsible for the maintenance of the 2,300km of public highways as well as traffic signals, street lighting, gulley cleansing, drainage and street furniture.

It will also be responsible for the upkeep of Chester City Walls.

Colas has been appointed for an initial seven-year term with two possible extensions of four years each, taking the maximum term to 15 years. That would take the total value towards £300m.

It is taking over the contract from Ringway, whose contract expires in March.

Colas will be supported on the contract by consulting engineer Waterman, which will deliver the professional services. Bouygues Energies & Services will manage the street lighting and traffic signals.

Council deputy leader Karen Shore, the cabinet member for environment, highways and transport, said: “We are pleased to award our highways term maintenance contract to Colas Limited following a lengthy and detailed procurement process.

“Teams in our transport and highways directorate have been working hard to ensure the procurement process and the development of the overall contract for these key services was carried out thoroughly and effectively, taking into account factors that are influencing the market for these services at the current time.

“We would very much like to thank our current contractor, Ringway, for their hard work in Cheshire West and Chester since 2012, working alongside us to look after our highways assets and keep our residents and visitors safe. We are however looking forward to working with our new contractor Colas to deliver the best possible highways maintenance services for the borough.”

