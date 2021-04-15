Collins wins Leathersellers' office refurb

3 St Helen's Place, London EC3

Collins has been called on to revamp 3 St Helen’s Place on behalf of The Leathersellers’ Company, one of the City’s traditional livery companies.

Extensive structural works will increase the lettable floor area of the building from 20,000 sq ft to 30,000 sq ft. Works include demolition of the rear façade, roof, and fifth floor, followed by the construction of a new rear extension, level five and the addition of a new sixth floor. The rear extension will allow for the re-location of the existing stair core.

The programme also includes structural alterations to the main entrance of the building and the removal of ground floor slabs and steel beams so the floor can be lowered by one and a half metres. A new mezzanine level and link bridge will be installed to create a striking, enlarged reception area in keeping with the character of St Helen’s Place.

The front façade will be restored with the Portland stone cleaned and new steel framed windows installed into the existing openings.

The scheme is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating. To achieve this, the Collins team will be installing energy-efficient air-conditioning, rooftop solar and PV panels.

This will be the first major refurbishment of 3 St Helen’s Place since its original construction in the early 1900s, and is the final piece of the larger redevelopment of all the buildings that surround St Helen’s Place.

Collins Construction project director Tony O’Shea said: “The site’s location in a conservation area and within a heritage rich location contributes to the challenges of delivering a complex structural refurbishment on a grand scale. Collins has the expertise and experience of delivering structural and sensitive refurbishment to historic and protected buildings and have put in place the appropriate programme to ensure the project’s successful delivery.”

Nick Dart, head of property at The Leathersellers’ Company, said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to invest again in our City office estate, creating a building that is sensitive to both corporate and personal environmental and health agendas.

“Future proofing our buildings in a responsible and sympathetic way and encouraging sustainable commuting, materials and utilities will increase their appeal and protect our charitable income going forward, as well as giving tenants an advantage in recruiting and retaining the best staff.”

The Leathersellers’ Company was founded by royal charter in 1444 with authority to control the sale of leather within the City. The company no longer has this regulatory role and instead devotes its energies to support for charity, education and the British leather trade.

