Collective action secures wages for electricians

The electricians were engaged by subcontractor JW Morris on a site run by contractor Acom in Hoxton, east London, on behalf of the client, IG1 Global Real Estate Development. When the workers returned from their Christmas break this week they discovered that JW Morris had been removed from the site and their wages had not been paid.

The workers were owed more than £25,000 (more than £1,000 per worker on average) for the work they undertook before Christmas.

The contracted their trade union, Unite, and a demonstration was held outside the site at 8am Thursday morning (10th January 2019).

Unite regional organiser Vince McCoy then met Acom representatives and warned of further action unless the electricians received all the money they were owed. Assurances were secured that arrangements are now in place for all outstanding wages to be paid by today (11th January).

Unite regional officer Vince McCoy said: “It was only through Unite’s intervention that the company was forced to do the right thing and ensure that the workers received all the money they were owed.

“Unite was already in the process of escalating the dispute and were prepared to use all legal means to ensure our members were paid.

“Major contractors need to ensure that their subbies are fully able to pay their workers. They should be under no illusion that if workers are unpaid then, Unite will not hesitate to come after them.”

He added: “Today proved that collective action pays dividends for Unite members.”