Collins takes on West End challenge

CGI of the revamped 72 Welbeck Street

Collins Construction has been appointed by Astrea Asset Management to refurbish and fit out 36,000 sq ft within 72 Welbeck Street, close to Bond Street station.

On completion, the Buckley Gray Yeoman-designed building will offer two floors of high-end office space for single occupancy at levels one and two, a new reception area, 3,000 sq ft fully landscaped communal roof terrace and a separate first-floor garden space.

Expecting to start on site next month, the Collins team will carry out extensive structural works to the rooftop and ground floors of the six-storey building.

Works include the full removal of the existing roof and the addition of a temporary structure while a new lightweight steel deck is built to create a 2,700 sq ft terrace and bar area.

Logistical challenges arise from plans to install all new central plant for the whole building while occupied. This includes upgrading the building’s services while all retail units, residential and commercial floors are live. They will have to work around residents in the 23 apartments on the fifth and sixth floors and the building’s current office worker occupants.

Collins has developed a scheme to temporarily re-route main services, which alongside a revised steelwork design allows much of the structural alterations to be undertaken with the existing plant in place. The team will install new transfer beams for the removal of two existing columns in reception; by increasing the beam section sizes, the beams can be spliced, reducing the length and weight of the new steelwork.

By combining this with a further opening of the floor for a new staircase leading to ‘end of trip’ facilities, the team can transport the steel down to the basement around the existing live plant.

The full team onsite will include Spring Construction, cost consultant Core Five, building services consultant MTT and structural engineer Bridges Pound.

Collins Construction divisional director Ryan Cleanthi said: “Collins has the ability to work as one team to deliver the structural refurbishment as well as the high-end fit out and this, combined with our plant solutions, will save our client time and resources on the programme.”

Rob Rotbart, Astrea’s construction and cost director, said: “We are excited to commence our first project with Collins Construction on what is a fantastic scheme, repositioning the asset and providing excellent amenities for our existing and prospective tenants.”

