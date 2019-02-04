Colmore Tang launches social housing division

Colmore Tang Living is offering itself as a one-stop-shop for housing associations, sourcing land, getting planning permission and delivering properties. It is looking to source land across the midlands and build up to 100 houses per site, will be a one-stop shop for.

Chief executive Andy Robinson said: “In the past five years since we launched CTC, we’ve delivered more than 2,000 homes for private sale and rent, so the move into social housing is the obvious next step for us. Social housing is an increasingly important area and the need to build hundreds of thousands of homes has never been more urgent.”

He said: “Our expertise in identifying suitable sites and bringing them through the planning process, as well as delivering maximum value and providing the skills to deliver and construct quality homes, means we are in the ideal position to work alongside social housing providers. It’s also heartening to be able to deliver our quality homes with a social purpose.”

The company also plans to use the new division to get into the off-site manufacturing market, building the houses using modern methods of construction.

Colmore Tang Construction’s interest in off-site manufacturing grew last year, following the launch of its technology accelerator programme, ConstrucTech, a £10m innovation fund for start-up companies to demonstrate an innovation or technology to improve the sector’s productivity, sustainability and skills issues.

“We’ve long championed forward-thinking practices that bring significant benefits to the construction industry, and off-site manufacturing is a fast, lean and efficient method that we are keen to be involved with,” Andy Robinson added.

Colmore Tang Living aims to be on its social housing first site in the second quarter of 2019 and is already in advanced discussions with housing associations about sourcing appropriate plots for development.