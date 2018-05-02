Colmore Tang scoops up Carillion quartet

Expanding Birmingham-based contractor Colmore Tang Construction (CTC) has recruited four Carillion executives for its senior management team as well as a chief operating officer from Shaylor Group.

Joining Colmore Tang from Shaylor is Steve Underwood, while the Carillion quartet is Paul Reynolds, joining as operations director for the Midlands region, Gill McQuade as head of procurement, Nicola Markall as compliance manager and Louise Perry as head of sustainability.

Since its establishment in 2013, Colmore Tang has grown to 103 employees and a projected 2018 turnover of £85m.

Colmore Tang Group chief executive Andy Robinson said: “We have a pipeline of work through until 2021, so we felt the time was right to expand and bring in highly-qualified senior managers who share our vision and values.

“It’s a real coup to know that Paul, Gill, Nicola and Louise have joined us from Carillion, as well as Steve moving over from Shaylor Group to take the reins. It proves how strong CTC has become and we now have a team of very experienced people who share our intention to grow the business.”

To date, the contractor has delivered 1.45 million square feet of construction projects across 1,500 residential units, as well as a 253-bedroom four-star hotel , 100,000 sg ft of industrial units and several refurbishments.

Upcoming projects include Connaught Square in Digbeth – one of Birmingham’s largest city centre regeneration projects – and a 17-storey apartment complex next to the Park Regis hotel that it built in the city.

Further south, it is developing two schemes in Slough that will benefit from new Crossrail links to Central London.

“The business is going from strength to strength and we have some huge, exciting developments coming up,” Mr Robinson added.