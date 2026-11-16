As a cold snap brings sub-zero overnight temperatures, frost and ice warnings across parts of the UK, Jefferson Tools has expanded its heating range with three new infrared models aimed at site and workshop applications.

Heading the line-up is the Infrared 51, a unit that the company claims produces a thermal output of 51,000 BTU/hr (15kW) and offers an average heating capacity of approximately 350m³. According to the manufacturer, the clean-burning unit is intended for warehouses, workshops and large, well-ventilated site areas, directing radiant heat towards people and surfaces rather than warming the surrounding air. The firm reports that the model includes a built-in thermostat, an LED display, tip-over protection and a stainless-steel floor deflector to prevent heat damage.

Alongside the high-output model, the company has launched two Infrared Cabinet Heaters designed for smaller workrooms and portable site use. Jeffereson Tools says that each cabinet unit houses two 1,200W ruby halogen elements within a polished reflector housing, providing a combined rating of 2.4kW. The company claims the units deliver instant radiant warmth upon activation and incorporate thermostatic controls to regulate energy consumption. To accommodate standard UK site and domestic power supplies, the cabinet heaters are available in both 110V and 230V configurations.

Darren Binns, national sales manager at Jefferson Tools, said: “Nobody does their best work with frozen fingers. Our new infrared heaters are all about putting warmth exactly where people need it. Whether you're on a draughty site at 7am or in the workshop late on a December evening, we've got a heater that will keep the team comfortable whatever the job.”