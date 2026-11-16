Martin McVicar, chief executive and co-founder of Irish material handling manufacturer Combilift, has been named Export Leader of the Year at the Business Post Leadership Awards 2026.

The award recognises the growth of the County Monaghan business since McVicar co-founded the company with technical director Robert Moffett in 1998. According to the company, 17 of the first 18 machines it produced during its debut year were shipped outside Ireland. Today, Combilift reports that 97 per cent of its output is exported, generating annual revenues in excess of €500m.

"Being recognised as Export Leader of the Year means so much to our organisation because, when Robert and I set up the business 28 years ago, Combilift was very much export-focused from day one," said McVicar. "Even though I have an engineering background, I realised early on that no matter how good your product is, customers will not simply make a path to your door. You have to get out there. To be successful in exporting, you need to have your boots on the ground and get out into those overseas markets."

Combilift claims to have more than 100,000 machines operating across 85 countries, backed by a global network of over 300 dealers. McVicar noted that following existing clients as they expand into new territories has proven a cost-effective method for establishing an international footprint and securing industry references.

Despite its international reach, the manufacturer continues to anchor its operations in Monaghan. Combilift reports that it employs more than 850 staff at its headquarters and purpose-built production facility, where ongoing investment in research, development and manufacturing technology supports the mass production of customised vehicles.