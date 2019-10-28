Commitment given for $4.5bn of US airport schemes

The board said that its actions come with the backdrop of record-breaking growth at its three airports – John F Kennedy International, Newark Liberty International and LaGuardia.

It has authorised US$2.05bn to develop AirTrain LGA, which would connect the airport with a new station at Willets Point linked to enhanced Long Island Railroad service to and from New York City. The scheme is currently in the environmental review process; it had been announced last year.

The new AirTrain Newark has also been allocated US$2.05bn. The project involves replacing the existing system, which opened in 1996 and has outlived its useful life.

The board has also authorised US$35m for the start of planning work for the future replacement of Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport with a new Terminal Two.

Early works to facilitate the US$13bn rebuilding of John F Kennedy International Airport have been granted US$445m.

“Today’s actions reflect our commitment to rebuild our legacy airports and invest in new infrastructure to accommodate the unprecedented levels of air passenger growth,” said Port Authority chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Ensuring continued progress on these projects will enable us to provide 21st century facilities that offer the world-class customer experience our passengers expect.”

