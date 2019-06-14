Communities to be given more say over Scottish Crown Estate

The proposals – which cover Shetland, Orkney, Western Isles and the Forth Salmon Fishery District – will see applicants take responsibility for more decisions relating to the seabed, coastline and other land.

Crown Estate Scotland launched the Local Pilots Management Scheme in 2018 to create opportunities for communities to get more involved. It is part of a wider step-change in how the Scottish Crown Estate Estate is managed, ensuring communities and local authorities have more say and influence.

Five of the original 13 applications were invited to submit detailed plans and four of these are now being taken forward to the final stages of the scheme. The other project applicants are being assisted by Crown Estate Scotland to help meet their objectives through other avenues.

The four projects moving forward in the scheme are from Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Galson Estate Trust (joint proposal); Forth District Salmon Fishery Board; Orkney Islands Council; and Shetland Islands Council.

A further project with the Tay & Earn Trust will continue to be developed outside the pilots scheme.

Crown Estate Scotland Chief Executive Simon Hodge: “We’re excited about the prospect of partnering with these organisations to help progress their proposals and enable them to deliver ambitious local projects. All applicants have great ideas and we’re keen to help make those ideas become reality.

“The applications we received contained an array of ideas and proposals, which is yet further evidence of the wide range of local expertise and vision. We’ll be building on this scheme to find new ways of managing Scotland’s natural assets in a way that benefits all.”

Land reform secretary Roseanna Cunningham MSP said: “This represents a significant step towards opening up the possibility for local authorities and communities to take control of the management of the Scottish Crown Estate assets. The geographical breadth of the projects under consideration shows the reach and importance of these reforms and I look forward to seeing these proposals develop in the months ahead.”