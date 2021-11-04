Company fined after man killed by exploding tyre

Dudley Magistrates’ Court heard how the contractor suffered fatal injuries when using an air hose/compressed air to inflate the tyre of an articulated wheeled loader.

An investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) into the incident, on 28th March 2019, found that Anytime Concrete failed to have in place a safe system of work for inflation of the multi-piece split rim assembly wheels on the articulated wheel loader. The compressed air system had not been subject to regular and thorough examination and testing by a competent person.

Anytime Concrete (GB) Ltd of Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3 (1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974. The company has been fined £6,666.00 and ordered to pay costs of £4,522.40.

HSE inspector Karen Sweeney said after the hearing: “This tragic incident led to the death of a worker. This could easily have been prevented if the company had acted to identify and manage the risks involved, and to put a safe system of work in place.”

