Competition opens for Leeds City Square revamp

Leeds City Square

The competition is seeking a multi-disciplinary design team to redevelop Leeds City Square to create ‘a vibrant piece of inclusive public realm’.

The city council wants to see designs that ‘respond positively to the city’s diverse population, cultural richness and to the city’s climate change ambitions’.

In other words, sort the traffic out: less prominence for motor cars and more space for pedestrians and cyclists.

Council leader Judith Blake said: “We created the Our Space strategy to set out our vision to transform and create world-class and inclusive public spaces across Leeds that directly contribute to an improvement in the health and well-being of our residents. The redevelopment of City Square is at the heart of this, and the chosen design will create a space which benefits everyone, responds to our climate challenges and cultural ambitions as well as capturing what makes Leeds so fantastic. As the city begins to recover from the pandemic and we look forward to a thriving future, our public realm holds even more importance and I am looking forward to seeing the proposals for the transformation.”

In the first instance the competition is seeking expressions of interest in response to the memorandum of information document. It is anticipated that up to five teams will be shortlisted and invited to participate in the design phase of the competition. All five will be paid £6,000.

The deadline for receipt of applications is 2pm Tuesday 27th October 2020.

