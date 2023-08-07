Competition watchdog probes Mick George acquisition

Hanson agreed a deal to buy the Mick George Group last December, subject to competition authority approval. That approval process has now finally begun, with the CMA inviting comments.

The CMA said that it was “considering whether it is or may be the case that this transaction, if carried into effect, will result in the creation of a relevant merger situation under the merger provisions of the Enterprise Act 2002 and, if so, whether the creation of that situation may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

The CMA is inviting comments on the transaction from any interested party by 17th August 2023.

The Mick George Group turns over £220m a year from bulk excavation and earthmoving services, demolition and waste management, as well as the supply of aggregates and concrete. The company operates four recycling facilities, eight waste transfer stations, 11 aggregates quarries and 10 ready-mixed concrete plants.

Hanson UK, part of the German cement group Heidelberg Materials, said back in December that the acquisition would strengthen its ‘circular materials offering’ as well as its existing aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses. It said that Mick George added ‘a considerable recycling platform to Hanson’s portfolio’.

