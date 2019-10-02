Groundworks milestone opens way for 600 Glasgow homes

I&H Brown has commissioned drone footage of the results of its work

The site at Port Dundas, close to the Forth and Clyde Canal, has been prepared by contractor I&H Brown. Its contract included road building, drainage infrastructure and utilities installation, funded by the Glasgow City Region City Deal and Scottish Canals.

Scottish Canals has joined forces with Bigg Regeneration and Igloo for the delivery of 600 houses. Buyers will be given tyhe opportunity to choose their preferred house type from a selection of designs from different architects.

The project forms part of the multi-million-pound regeneration of the Glasgow Canal to open up the gateway to North Glasgow. Work has been based on the Port Dundas charrette - a participatory planning process that identified critical infrastructure and transport improvement requirements within the area.

Cllr Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of the Glasgow City Region City Deal cabinet, said; "The canal is a rich part of Glasgow's heritage and this project puts it front and centre of ambitious plans to create an appealing, vibrant new community in the north of the city. Thanks to the partnership between Glasgow City Region City Deal and Scottish Canals, enabling works that unlock the potential of the site are now complete. That vital infrastructure opens the door to the development of quality new homes, community facilities and makes the area a more attractive place in which to live, work and visit."

Katie Hughes, estate director from Scottish Canals said: "Completing these works is a major milestone in delivering this exciting housing development over-looking the Forth & Clyde Canal in North Glasgow. Not only is the canal a great backdrop for those who will be living there, it provides a fantastic leisure space for cycling, walking and commuting as well as capturing the site's surface water run-off too. This project would not have been possible without great partnership working across the public and private sectors and City Deal investment has been a critical in getting to where we are today."

