Concept unveiled for Pittsburgh airport upgrade

The new terminal is scheduled to open in 2023.

Its design is based on a philosophy of ‘nature, technology and community’ – NaTeCo – developed over the past seven months by the design team joint venture of architectural and engineering firms Gensler and HDR in association with Luis Vidal & Architects.

“This new terminal, inspired by the beauty, tech renaissance and people of our region will integrate seamlessly into the great design of the existing Airside Terminal,” said Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis. “In considering this design, we looked at function first, then form, to construct a building that will be both iconic, practical and affordable and that can be easily adapted as the technology and transportation needs of our community change.”

“I’m pleased to be part of this historic venture to bring all of these rich elements together at Pittsburgh International Airport,” said architect Luis Vidal. “The combination of nature, technology and community form the DNA of the region and that should be reflected in the structure of the building to enhance the experience for all users and leave a memorable impression.”

Specifics of the design for the new terminal that consolidates check-in, ticketing, security and baggage operations into one connected facility, including square footages, will continue to be refined over the next phase of the project – schematic design – which is expected to run through this summer.