Concrete and plastic specialists hook up

A Dura GRP overlay on an Anderson concrete trench

Dura Composites and Anderton Concrete are jointly offering concrete troughs and pultruded glass reinforced plastic (GRP) lids that have been designed together, specifically to work in conjunction with each together.

Ibstock subsidiary Anderton Concrete supplies structural precast concrete products supplies the rail industry and is now targeting the power and energy infrastructure sector with its pre-cast reinforced concrete troughs. By teaming up with Dura Composites, it can offer lightweight and non-conductive GRP trough lids, including moulded open mesh Dura Grating for pedestrian loadings and solid pultruded Dura Slab lids for vehicle traffic.

The two companies have worked together on projects in the past, including a mile of concrete troughs with GRP lids installed as part of the Crossrail project.

Anderton Concrete technical and development manager Tim Fields said: “By partnering with Dura Composites on the supply of GRP trench covers for our new energy trough range our customers will now benefit from unrivalled load and span safety and choice.”

Dura Composites industrial sales manager Joe Hunt added: “This new partnership comes at an ideal time for Dura Composites as the business goes through a period of significant growth and expansion. Our partnership with Anderton Concrete will enable both partners to apply our unique knowledge and skillsets to supply combined trough and lid solutions that solve the core challenges the industry has been experiencing for years. Anderton Concrete’s existing customer base will also be able to benefit from Dura Composites’ high UK stock holding, technical support and structural design services to deliver tangible added value.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk