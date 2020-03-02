Conexpo is going ahead

Already fears of contagion have forced the postponement of several major industry meetings around the world, including the Samoter trade fair in Verona, Italy and the MIPIM real estate fair in Cannes, France.

The American organisers of Conexpo, however, say that although “our top priority is focused on the health and safety of all participants”, they are going ahead as planned.

Many of the exhibitors have teams already onsite setting up for the show, which takes place 10-14 March 2020.

“We are in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and they have assured us that no known cases of covid-19 are in the area,” the organisers said. “In addition, all 11 Las Vegas airports have screening protocols in place.”

Some China-based registrants have cancelled due to the travel restrictions, as have some from Italy and Korea. But no major exhibitors have pulled out yet, they said.

Exhibitor cancellations have been limited so far to Chinese companies that have no US presence.

“Overall, the expected cancellations of China-based exhibitors and attendees will have a very limited impact on the shows, representing less than two percent of the almost 2.7 million net square feet of exhibit space and one percent of registrations,” the organisers said.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk