Conlon on site at Windermere YMCA centre

Artist's impression of the new YMCA Lakeside facility

The YMCA National Centre on the banks of Lake Windermere was established more than 60 years ago and offers residential and day camp experiences for young people.

Having managed the 100 acre site since 2008, YMCA Fylde Coast purchased the land in 2011, with plans for a three-stage redevelopment. The charity plans to build a 265-bed school facility, a 60-bed training centre and 12 new family eco-lodges. Currently, more than 7,000 young people visit YMCA Lakeside each year and it is estimated that upon completion, this will grow to 10,000.

The first stage of the £15m project sees the demolition of a number of existing 1950s buildings in order to start construction of the school facility.

Conlon Construction has a £6.8m contract and is working with YMCA Fylde Coast to keep the site operational throughout the redevelopment.

Lead consultant on the project is Cassidy & Ashton.

YMCA Fylde Coast chief executive John Cronin said: “After many years in the planning we were pleased to be able to appoint Conlon Construction as the contractor responsible for bringing this extremely important project to life. This purpose-built school facility will ensure we continue to impact on the lives of those young people who attend Lakeside and we can’t wait to open the doors to them in 2019.”

Although planning permission was granted in 2014, it has taken YMCA Fylde Coast seven years of fund raising to bring this project to fruition. It is still working to secure the final £100,000 that it needs.

With completion of phase one due in March 2019, new facilities will also include eight recreation rooms, a climbing wall, onsite catering and dining room.

Conlon Construction commercial director Darren Lee said: “Everyone involved in this project is committed to securing the future of YMCA Lakeside. Being able to improve their current provision, which gives great opportunities to young people, particularly those from disadvantaged backgrounds, is something we’re extremely proud to be involved with.”