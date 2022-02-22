Connect Plus to meet suppliers for £150m M25 framework

The M25

Connect Plus M25 Ltd is employed by National Highways under a 30-year design, build, finance and operate (DBFO) contract to manage and maintain the M25 and associated arterial link roads from 2009 to 2039.

It is setting up a six-year framework for subcontractors to deliver the civil engineering and technology improvements instructed by National Highways. Work include structures, geotechnical, junction improvements, roadside technology and environmental measures.

Direct contracts awarded under the framework will range from £100,000 up to £20m in value.

A supplier event will take place on 31st March 2022. Interested parties have until 11th March to register, using this form.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk