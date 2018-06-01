Connecticut pier to become base for offshore wind schemes

Governor Dannel Malloy said that the money will help revitalise the Connecticut State Pier in New London for use in the deployment of offshore wind projects and will spur economic development

The funding, which is subject to approval from the State Bond Commission, will include demolition of selected structures, site improvements, stormwater treatment and drainage improvements, upgrades to increase laydown capabilities, construction of a heavy lift pad, improvements to load bearing capacity and replacement of mooring dolphins.

“In the next 12 years, we expect to see 7 to 8 gigawatts of new, offshore wind power come online in the northeast alone,” said Malloy. “With that new energy comes real economic opportunities for our region. As a result of these improvements, New London will be the perfect location to support the expansion of offshore wind. I have no doubt that the funding we invest today will have lasting economic benefits to the entire region in the years and decades to come.”

Malloy also noted that with improvements to the pier, New London offers the offshore wind industry a number of competitive advantages over other northeastern ports, including: a strategic location in proximity to lease areas; a well-protected harbor with deep water access and a short transit to open sea; no height or width restrictions between the Port of New London and the open sea; and a workforce ready and able to get to work on behalf of a thriving wind industry.

“This strategic investment is a step toward unlocking New London’s unique potential as a hub for the offshore wind industry,” said New London Mayor Michael Passero. “Today’s announcement is exciting economic news for our city as the redevelopment of the State Pier will spur growth in marine businesses and help revitalize the downtown.

Port Authority chairman Scott Bates added: “This investment in the State Pier will pay dividends for years to come in this region and across Connecticut, and New Haven will benefit greatly from a more effective link into the regional freight rail system. At the Connecticut Port Authority, we are ready to tackle these new projects as we continue our work strengthening the maritime economy across the state.”

In addition to the offshore wind industry, this project is intended to help spur the revitalization of the shipping industry and other marine businesses, as well as bring development to the downtown area.