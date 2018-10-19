Construction begins of €1bn Dutch highway PPP

The Blankenburg Connection is a design, build, finance and maintain (DBFM) project designed to improve road links between Rotterdam and its port. It is the largest PPP project awarded in the Netherlands to date.

The project involves a new 4km highway linking the A15 and the A20 roads to the west of Rotterdam, including a 500m land tunnel (Holland Tunnel), a 900m immersed tunnel (Maasdelta Tunnel), two major flyovers and the widening of the A20.

The EPCM consortium consists of a JV between Ballast Nedam Infra and Deme Group companies Dimco and Dredging International. Dimco and Ballast Nedam will execute all civil infrastructure works, tunnel installations and project management. Dredging International will perform the trench dredging and marine works, and Dimco will carry out the immersion works for the tunnel elements on the route to the Port of Rotterdam.

Preparatory works have started to create site access on land and water.

On completion of the 5.5-year construction project, the consortium will then maintain the new road for a period of 20 years.