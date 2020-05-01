Construction begins of Grimshaw-designed Sydney tower

Poly Global is client for the office tower in Sydney, Australia. The tower will have an area of 19,700m2 across 27 storeys.

Watpac New South Wales state manager John Koerner said that project team was well-positioned to progress to the next stage of construction following an early works phase. “Together, Poly Global and Watpac have worked through an Early Contractor Involvement phase including the value engineering design management and early works construction journey,” he said. “Our team must be commended for the diligent and collaborative approach in working with Transport for NSW and City of Sydney to enable approvals for construction works in and around the Sydney light rail. The teams focus throughout this complex approval process has provided a benchmark for future development in the CBD [central business district]. As we complete all substructure works and prepare to come out of the ground, we continue to implement COVID-19 safety measures, including, social distancing, hygiene and cleaning processes on site.”

Poly Global acting head of project management Steven Anastasopoulos said the event marked a monumental moment for all involved. “Poly Centre Sydney acts as Poly’s first international foray in the commercial development space with industry leaders Grimshaw and Watpac. Following an intricate project journey to break ground on site was a triumphant moment for all involved, he said.

“In the midst of the current climate it was great to acknowledge the success of three significant collaborators to achieving this result. Social distancing measures were complied with at all times throughout the ground-breaking event allowing everyone to unitedly celebrate the well-deserved milestone.”

The development is targeting a PCA A Grade, 5 Star Green Star and 5 Star NABERS Energy rating.

