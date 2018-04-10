Construction begins of Melbourne tunnelling hub

Construction has begun of a huge hub to process the spoil from the AU$6.7bn (£3.6bn) West Gate Tunnel project in Melbourne, Australia.

The tunnelling hub will incorporate a massive shed to reduce noise and dust. It will be connected to the neighbouring northern portal site by an elevated, covered conveyor belt that will transport the dirt and rock from the project’s two tunnel boring machines into the shed.

The site will be used process more than 1.5 million cubic metres of excavated dirt and rock – enough to fill Melbourne Cricket Ground. When operational, 500 workers will be employed at the site.

The tunnelling hub is the third major West Gate Tunnel site to be established in recent weeks, with crews already working at the neighbouring northern portal site and the widening of the West Gate Freeway.