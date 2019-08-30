Construction begins on Scottish innovation district

Scottish Government cabinet secretary Derek Mackay, Scottish Enterprise’s Steve Dunlop and Renfrewshire’s Lorraine Cameron were joined by Inchinnan Primary School pupils Maya Jones and Scott Miller

Renfrewshire Council is leading the development of Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in partnership with the Scottish government and Scottish Enterprise.

Work has now started on constructing the enabling infrastructure, which includes new roads, bridges, cycling routes and pedestrian walkways, paid for through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal, jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments.

A 52-hectare campus at the heart of the district will house companies harnessing new technologies and accessing cutting-edge research. There will be 1.6 million square feet of available floor space and the site is already confirmed as the location for the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre.

Scottish government cabinet secretary for finance, economy and fair work Derek Mackay said: “Building on our rich and diverse manufacturing heritage, this development will help Scotland develop the clean, green, technologically-advanced industries of the future. The first tenants of this new district will be the Scottish Government's £65 million National Manufacturing Institute Scotland and the £56 million Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre which will both provide an attractive proposition for further inward investment.

"Manufacturing is vitally important to the Scottish economy and AMIDS, and the companies it will attract, will help realise our ambitions for Scotland to become a global leader in advanced manufacturing."

UK government minister for Scotland Colin Clark said: "I want to see the Glasgow City Region thrive as a powerhouse of economic growth. It's vital that we invest in the skills, industries and infrastructure that will help businesses create high-paying jobs for the future.

"The UK Government is contributing £32 million to unlock the region's potential through the Glasgow Airport Investment Area and Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre. Across Scotland our £1.4 billion City and Growth Deals programme is helping to create opportunities and sustainable growth for generations to come."

Renfrewshire’s provost Lorraine Cameron said: "Renfrewshire has a rich manufacturing heritage and right now 9000 people work in manufacturing roles across the region, generating more than £1billion in exports.

Renfrewshire pupils were also on hand to plant a tailor-made time capsule packed full of local manufacturing mementos together with the children's 'dream inventions' - covering everything from glasses that can see emotions to a self-navigating bike.

