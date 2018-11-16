Construction clerk charged in Hong Kong bribery case

The clerk has been charged by the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) with bribing the chairwoman of the incorporated owners of a residential building in relation to securing a renovation project.

Ng Wan-kui, 44, clerk of Chi Fu Construction (Group) Limited faces two counts of offering an advantage to an agent, contrary to Section 9(2)(a) of the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance. The alleged bribes included a promise to waive the chairwoman’s share of a renovation fee for the project and a commission equivalent to 5% of its contract sum.

The defendant will appear at the West Kowloon Magistracy next week for plea.

The case arose from a corruption complaint referred by the Competition Commission. Subsequent ICAC enquiries revealed the alleged offences.

One of the charges alleges that on 14 December 2017, the defendant offered the promise to waive the renovation fee payable by the incorporated owners’ chairwoman for the unit she owned. This was to be a reward for assisting either of two architectural firms to be appointed as the consultant for the renovation project and assisting Chi Fu or a related contractor to be appointed as the contractor of the renovation project.

The other charge alleges that on 28 December 2017, the defendant offered a commission equivalent to 5% of the contract sum of the renovation project to the chairwoman as a reward for assisting in the appointment of the related contractor.

The incorporated owners of the residential building have rendered full assistance to the ICAC during its investigation into the case.

The defendant has been released on ICAC bail, pending his court appearance next Tuesday.