Construction furlough has risen 25% in third lockdown

With the furlough scheme now extended until September, latest HM Revenue & Customs data shows a 25% increase in headcount for furloughed construction employees.

There were 195,100 furloughed employees in the construction sector in December 2020. But the third national lockdown, which started on 5th January, resulted in a steep increase in applications for coronavirus job retention scheme grants from the construction industry.

The data, analysed by employment lawyers at law firm Richard Nelson LLP, found that 39% of construction employers used the furlough scheme in January 2021, up from 33% in December 2020.

When comparing the construction sector to other industries, the lawyers found the percentage of furloughed employees in the construction industry has increased more than both the manufacturing and transport sectors this year.

December 2020 January 2021 Increase Construction 195,100 244,100 25.12% Manufacturing 274,500 312,800 13.95% Wholesale and retail 714,400 938,500 31.37% Transportation and storage 159,400 187,600 17.69%

