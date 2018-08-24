Construction gets under way for Virginia bridge

The project will add three southbound lanes to I-95 over six miles along one of the most congested sections of interstate in the area by summer 2022. It is part of the US$1.4bn Atlantic Gateway package of highway, rail, and transit projects to unlock gridlock.

The contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation project is Wagman Heavy Civil and the design firm is JMT.

When the project opens to traffic in 2022, southbound drivers will have a total of six travel lanes to use between the Route 17 interchange in Stafford County and the Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County. The project will build three new lanes of the I-95 southbound in the existing I-95 median. They will be carried over the river on the new bridge, which will be parallel to the existing I-95 southbound bridge.