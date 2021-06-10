Construction help sought for COP26 hub

After the Pandemic (ATP) is curating the creative and cultural hub in the run up to and during COP26 and is seeking construction companies to help deliver it.

Alongside Fair Futures Partnership and Dandara, ATP will activate 3,000m2 of vacant land along the River Clyde.

Construction Scotland Innovation Centre (CSIC) is partnering with ATP in helping deliver this venue.

The hub is designed to present global challenges at a local level. The space will be a creative, cultural and community hub for Glasgow in the run up to, and during, COP26 and will allow local people to engage with international communities from around the world.

The project is seeking construction delivery partners who can help support the one-off design and build project located in Glasgow.

ATP is also seeking to engage and collaborate with forward thinking, sustainable construction companies who can bring their experience, knowledge and supply chain to the project to help showcase sustainability in the built environment.

CSIC has set out a list of reasons why it says people should take part:

Once in a lifetime public relations opportunity of being involved in a project which facilitates public engagement pre, during and post COP26;

The opportunity to be involved in a site with such a prominent position to the COP26 venues and the access routes that all visitors will have to pass by to gain access to COP26;

Work alongside an organisation like ATP and its associated partners and sponsors with strong environmental and social drivers at its core;

The opportunity to showcase your skills, innovation and supply chain achievements in the context of creating a sustainable built environment on the local and world stage;

Access to project opportunities with other industry partners that can be pursued after COP26;

Inclusion within the built environment programme of events that will be hosted in the completed site during COP26.

