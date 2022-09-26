Construction Leadership Council reveals new priorities

Mace executive Market Reynolds took over as co-chair of the Construction Leadership Council in June

While many of the themes are consistent with the quango’s original remit, set out in 2013, there are significant additions and some apparent omissions.

Some of the additions relate to the post-Grenfell agenda of building safety (where safety relates to the inhabitants of buildings rather than the people building them) and the promotion of ‘the golden thread’ of digital information that must now accompany complex building projects.

Publication of the new CLC strategy follows the appointment of Mace chief executive Mark Reynolds in June to succeed Tideway's Andy Mitchell as industry-side co-chair. Co-chair on the government side is Lord Callanan, a former brewery engineer and local councillor put in the House of Lords by David Cameron in 2014. He is now junior minister in the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) with the construction brief. It is not thought that he had much of a hand in producing this new strategy, however.

The four strategic priorities over the next three years, taking the council through to 2025 are:

Building Safety – champion and support delivery of safe & high quality buildings

– champion and support delivery of safe & high quality buildings Net Zero & Biodiversity – accelerate the sector’s transition to net zero and mitigate the impacts of climate change

– accelerate the sector’s transition to net zero and mitigate the impacts of climate change People & Skills – energise our people, attract talent and enhance their skills for the future

– energise our people, attract talent and enhance their skills for the future Next Generation Delivery – boost productivity through digital adoption and industrialisation.

Compare this with the original goals for 2025, set down by government in 2013 when it first convened the Construction Leadership Council of hand-picked company executives.

The original Construction 2025 document also had four themes that remain broadly comparable to today’s update:

People – an industry that is known for its talented and diverse workforce

– an industry that is known for its talented and diverse workforce Smart – an industry that is efficient and technologically advanced

– an industry that is efficient and technologically advanced Sustainable – an industry that leads the world in low-carbon and green construction exports

– an industry that leads the world in low-carbon and green construction exports Growth – an industry that drives growth across the entire economy.

However, Construction 2025 included four very specific targets, namely:

33% reduction in both the initial cost of construction and the whole life cost of built assets

50% faster delivery, from inception to completion

50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the built environment

50% reduction in the trade gap between exports and imports of construction products and materials.

Material released today make no references to these targets. However, a BEIS spokesman said that they still exist. "We have never changed the targets – but we have changed the CLC’s strategy and priorities on a number of occasions since 2015, reflecting changes in the policy landscape [and] the challenges the industry has faced. But we are still committed to achieving the targets through improving the productivity and sustainability of the sector."

The new strategy also adds a little flesh to the bones of its priorities, as follows:

Building Safety

Scope: Safe and high quality buildings for those who occupy them

Mission:

Assist to remove regulatory uncertainty

Resolve product certification

Support delivery of the Golden Thread (process & digital)

Develop partnerships and campaigns which unlock sustainable PI Insurance

Net Zero & Biodiversity

Scope: Accelerating the sector’s transition to Net Zero and mitigating the impacts of climate change.

Mission:

Draw on the expertise of the Green Construction Board to drive action around the Construct Zero 9 priorities including: ∙ Construction activity: recycle & reduce waste and minimise whole life carbon impact of projects (targeting steel and cement) ∙ Buildings: minimise operational carbon through retrofit & higher energy efficiency standards for new buildings ∙ Transport: accelerating the roll out of zero emission plant and vehicles

Enhance resource efficiency (water)

Increase biodiversity and environmental net gain.

People & Skills

Scope: Energise our people, attract talent and enhance their skills for the future.

Mission:

Our culture: inclusive and embracing diversity

Simplify routes into the industry

Support apprentices and entrants

Develop industry competence and behaviours

Enable skills to transform and modernise

Support for small employers within construction around health, safety & wellbeing.

Next Generation Delivery

Scope: Boost productivity through digital adoption and industrialisation.

Mission:

Champion the implementation of the construction playbook(s) principles to deliver: ∙ better value to society and resilient business models throughout the industry. ∙ fairer practices including retentions, payment performance and contractual clauses

Lead deployment of digital and data standards & simplify the current digital construction landscape so it works for all (including SMEs)

Deliver ways to better digitally connect the construction supply chain

Promote platform & MMC deployment.

