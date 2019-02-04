  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue February 05 2019

Construction logistics appointment

1 day After five years working in Dubai and Qatar for consulting engineers Jacobs and Atkins, Ian Lister has returned to the UK to rejoin logistics firm Wilson James.

Ian Lister
Ian Lister

Wilson James has appointed Ian Lister to a new role in its construction logistics division as director – logistics concepts and strategy.

In his earlier time with Wilson James, Ian Lister played a central role in the company’s work organisation construction flow for major airport projects and the establishment of the London Consolidation Centre.

Chief executive Mark Dobson said: “Ian’s new role signposts exciting changes for Wilson James as we look to expand our offering to clients at a time of rapid change and opportunity in the construction logistic environment. He will develop a broad remit across this area, with a particular focus on the Wilson James contribution to aviation industry. We are very pleased to have him return to Wilson James at such a pivotal moment, and it is a delight to welcome him back to the team.”

Ian Lister said: “I am looking forward to renewing relationships with both industry clients and colleagues alike. Construction logistics has a more pivotal role than ever before in safe and successful delivery of major construction projects.”

