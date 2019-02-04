Construction logistics appointment

Ian Lister

Wilson James has appointed Ian Lister to a new role in its construction logistics division as director – logistics concepts and strategy.

In his earlier time with Wilson James, Ian Lister played a central role in the company’s work organisation construction flow for major airport projects and the establishment of the London Consolidation Centre.

Chief executive Mark Dobson said: “Ian’s new role signposts exciting changes for Wilson James as we look to expand our offering to clients at a time of rapid change and opportunity in the construction logistic environment. He will develop a broad remit across this area, with a particular focus on the Wilson James contribution to aviation industry. We are very pleased to have him return to Wilson James at such a pivotal moment, and it is a delight to welcome him back to the team.”

Ian Lister said: “I am looking forward to renewing relationships with both industry clients and colleagues alike. Construction logistics has a more pivotal role than ever before in safe and successful delivery of major construction projects.”