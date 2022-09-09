Construction pays respect but does not stop to mourn the Queen

One of Her Majesty's later engagements was officially opening the Queen Elizabeth line (formerly Crossrail) in London

Britain’s longest reigning monarchy, Queen Elizabeth II, died yesterday at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne.

While sporting events have been cancelled for the official 10 days of national mourning, other aspects of the economy are being encouraged to continue without disruption. It is expected that there will be a national holiday on the day of the funeral but it is unlikely to be obligatory to down tools.

It will not quite be business as usual though. Some events have already been postponed. Beard Construction, for example, had been scheduled to take part in opening celebrations for the lido in Bath that it has substantially refurbished. These, and the planned opening, have now been postponed for at least a fortnight.

Some sectors are set to do more work during the mourning; rail and postal strikes have been suspended as a mark of respect.

The date of the funeral has not yet been set but Monday 19th September has been suggested as likely.

While work continues during the mourning period, that does not mean any lack of respect from the construction industry. Tributes and messages of condolences are being expressed from across the industry.

“On behalf of the CIOB community worldwide, I would like to express our deep sorrow at the sad news that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has passed away. The Queen’s grant of a Royal Charter was a hugely significant moment for us as an organisation, transforming us from the Institute of Building and providing a clear path for us to grow as a global organisation and develop our public interest work. The Charter also sets the standards to which members are committed and leaves a legacy of excellence and ethical behaviour, ensuring that all business for, on behalf of, or in the good name of the Institute is conducted to that standard and in accordance with the directions of the Royal Charter.”

– Chartered Institute of Building chief executive Caroline Gumble. (The Queen granted the Chartered Institute of Building its Royal Charter in 1980 for “the promotion for the public benefit of the science and practice of building and construction”.)

Our deepest condolences to the Royal Family following the news of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

– @BuildUK

Meeting site workers under Bond Street during construction of the Crossrail project

We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family at this time of profound sadness and loss. Her Majesty lived a life of service as a beacon of hope, dignity and forbearance during a period marked by unprecedented change and upheaval. Throughout her 70-year reign, her steadfast sense of duty and responsibility to all the nation’s communities and across the Commonwealth was an example and an inspiration around the world. We are deeply grateful for the decades of service to the nation, and beyond, that Her Majesty so selflessly gave.

–Osborne chairman Andrew Osborne and chief executive Dave Smith

Everyone at CITB is deeply saddened about the passing of HM The Queen. The Queen was an extraordinary figure, one of the greatest Britons of all time and an inspiration to many across the world. Everyone at CITB extends our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and the Queen’s friends throughout the world on this extremely sad day for the nation and the world.

– Construction Industry Training Board chair Peter Lauener and chief executive Tim Balcon

In a long lifetime of service, one of Her Majesty's earlier engagements was opening Claerwen Dam (Powys) in 1955

We are sincerely saddened by the news of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our deepest condolences and our thoughts are with her Majesty’s family and loved ones at this time.

– @ArupGroup

RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth. The planned railway strike action on 15 and 17 September is suspended. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.

– Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime & Transport Workers

Elizabeth II pictured with Lord Bamford during a visit to JCB in 1995

It is with great sorrow that we have learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We send our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family.

– Sir Peter Hendy, chair of Network Rail

Her Majesty’s service and devotion to this country over more than 70 years will never be surpassed. We have been truly fortunate to have Queen Elizabeth as our head of state. It was my pleasure to welcome Her Majesty and HRH Prince Philip to JCB in 1995 when our company was celebrating its 50th anniversary. It is a day which will live long in the memory for many of us. I will be writing to His Majesty the King to express condolences on behalf of the company and my family.

– JCB chairman Lord Bamford. Flags at JCB’s factories in Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Wrexham are flying at half-mast.

In a lifetime of public service, Her Majesty dedicated herself to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. Her selfless commitment to duty was reflected in the admiration in which she was held, both here in the United Kingdom and globally. We know that for millions of people who work in our industry, Her Majesty will have been a central and consistent figure in their lives, a respected monarch whose legacy will inspire future generations.

– Mark Reynolds, Construction Leadership Council co-chair, in a letter of condolence to His Majesty King Charles II

The Institution [of Civil Engineers] is deeply saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Our thoughts are with her children and family at this extremely difficult time. The Queen became Patron of the Institution upon her ascent to the throne in 1952 until 2017 when she stepped back from a number of patronages. She visited our headquarters at One Great George Street on several occasions. We are immensely grateful for her sustained support, and that of her family. Her Majesty has been a reassuring constant in a fast-changing world where most of us have known her as our only sovereign. I know I speak for many thousands of civil engineers around the world when I pay tribute to her extraordinary contribution. She will be greatly missed.

– Ed McCann, president of the Institution of Civil Engineers

HM Queen Elizabeth II, 21st April 1926 – 8th September 2022)

