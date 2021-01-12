Construction portfolio on the move again

As of 8th January 2021, Anne-Marie Trevelyan is minister in charge of the construction industry

Kwasi Kwarteng was given the construction brief at the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) in December 2020, taking the place of Nadhim Zahawi, who had been transferred to the job of overseeing the roll-out of Covid vaccines at the Department of Health & Social Care.

On 8th January, however, Kwasi Kwarteng was promoted from minister of state to secretary of state at BEIS, replacing Alok Sharma. Alok Sharma was moved to enable him to focus solely on preparations for the COP26 climate change conference, which is planned for November 2021 under his presidency.

Replacing Mr Kwarteng as minister of state for business, energy and clean growth – which includes construction and a chair at the Construction Leadership Council – is Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

A chartered accountant, Anne-Marie Trevelyan was first elected as member of parliament (MP) for the Berwick-upon-Tweed in 2015. She was secretary of state for international development for six months last year until that department was folded.

