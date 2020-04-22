Construction presses councils for longer site hours

Social distancing, like on this Wates site, inevitably makes it slower to get things done

In normal times, local planning authorities put restrictions on the hours that construction work can be carried out, to minimise neighbourhood disruption and nuisance. However, for the construction industry to comply with government instructions for a) social distancing and b) keeping working, longer site hours are required.

Longer hours would enable work to continue in shift patterns, with a lower concentration of workers on site at any one time, and spreading the burden on public transport networks.

Build UK, which represents many parts of the construction industry has confirmed that it is liaising with the Local Government Association to facilitate the extension of permitted working hours for construction sites across the country.

This, together with trying to encourage materials supplier to open up again by demonstrating demand, is one of the key focuses of construction industry representations at the moment, it said.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors. Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk