Construction set to start of East Calder school

Work is due to start on site next month following approval of the layout, design and final cost by the council executive. The council’s education executive had already agreed the proposal following a consultation exercise.

The new school will be fully funded by developer contributions from the Calderwood development, and will provide non-denominational primary education for up to 462 primary and 128 nursery pupils. The design of the new school incorporates elements of the award-winning West Calder High School, and is designed to be sustainable and suitable. It is being developed for the Calderwood development in conjunction with the local community and Stirling Developments.

Executive councillor for education David Dodds said: “I'm delighted that we have taken another important step forward in delivering a brand new state-of-the-art primary school in Calderwood, East Calder.”

The school is due to open to pupils in August 2021.

