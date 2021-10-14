Construction starts on Peak District hotel

CGI of the new Bike & Boot hotel, now under construction in Hope

The three-storey, 6-bedroom hotel is being built by Harris CM for GiGi Developments on the site of the former Rising Sun Hotel in the village of Hope in the Peak District.

The former 18th century coaching inn closed its doors in March 2017. The new hotel is expected to open its doors in the summer of 2002, operated by Bike & Boot, and targeting hikers and bikers.

Harris CM is working with AAD Architects, MAC Construction Consultants and Adept Civil & Structural Consulting Engineers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk