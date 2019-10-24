Construction training centre to be set up for new Sydney airport

The government of New South Wales (NSW) has announced the partnership with Techical & Further Eductaion (Tafe) NSW for work at the Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport.

The Tafe Skills Exchange will be established at the airport construction site, providing on-the-job training as the airport takes shape.

Up to 250 workers a year will be equipped with skills in areas including earthmoving, civil construction, safety and traffic control, with the potential to increase numbers as the construction project grows.

Minister for population, cities and urban infrastructure, Alan Tudge, said the announcement will benefit hundreds of people who are already working on the airport’s delivery. “This incredible initiative will provide construction workers with a great opportunity to enhance their skills on the job,” he said. “Western Sydney International is a unique project and one of the largest civil engineering projects under way in Australia.

“It is important that it provides the chance for people to skill-up while on the job and learn from the delivery of this important project.”

Senator Marise Payne said that the delivery of the airport involves multiple construction phases, requiring a workforce that can adapt to the demands of the mammoth project. “The skills exchange program will help ensure that skills keep pace beyond the earthworks phase, which will include the construction of the 3.7-kilometre runway and an on-airport business park,” said Payne.

Construction of Western Sydney International started last month and the airport is on track to open in 2026. Hochtief subsidiary CPB is carrying out earthworks for the project.

