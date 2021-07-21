Consultants alerted to London housing framework

The current Notting Hill Genesis consultant framework expires in 2022 and procurement for a replacement starts next month, with the new framework going live in June 2022.

Notting Hill Genesis plans to deliver 7,000 new homes in the Greater London area over the next five years, ranging from 50-unit urban infill sites to estate regeneration projects

Its frameworks are open to other registered housing providers in London to procure through, with 23 housing associations and local authorities registered to access its current framework.

The consultant framework is planned to include the following lots:

architects (general)

architects (small/specialist works)

landscape architects

planning consultants

transport and highways consultants

civil and structural engineers

mechanical and electrical consultants

cost consultants

employer’s agents

project managers

valuers

purchase and repair consultants

clerks of works

interior designers.

Interested suppliers are invited to register their interest and complete a questionnaire at forms.office.com/r/sFNH3kxHyk. A remote ‘meet the buyer’ event is planned for the week starting 2nd August 2021, further details of which will be provided to suppliers that have registered their interest through the questionnaire.

