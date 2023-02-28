Consultants in for stage two of Elephant & Castle station upgrade

Visualisation of the Northern Line ticket hall

Construction consultant Arcadis and architect Hawkins Brown have been appointed to lead a stage-two design study for the Elephant & Castle station capacity upgrade (ECSCU) project.

Stage one of the project, which comprised the station box and connecting it to the existing platforms, started last year with funding from the Greater London Authority (GLA), Southwark Council and local developers. This is expected to be complete by 2028.

Stage two of the project will see the fit-out of a new integrated ticket hall, providing step-free access to the Northern Line platforms and facilitating the commissioning of the existing Northern Line ticket hall.

The fit-out will also accommodate future provision for new access to the Bakerloo Line as part of the planned Bakerloo Line extension and upgrade.

Arcadis senior director Umar Khan said: “This is an incredibly important project that will form an essential part of more than £4bn being invested in the regeneration of Elephant & Castle. This will make the area a better place to live and work. It will include an enhanced ticket hall with improved accessibility for passengers and help to secure thousands of new homes and jobs for London.”

Hawkins Brown partner Andrew Davies added: “Elephant & Castle town centre is going through major developments that will attract more people to live, work and play in this area. This project is about making sure the station is fit for purpose, accessible and easier to use."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk