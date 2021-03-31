Consultants line up for Manchester's £88m transport framework

The chosen consultancy firms are predominantly multi-nationals and/or foreign owned. There was not much space found for SMEs.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is the transport delivery arm for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The professional services framework runs for four years and is split into strategic lots (1-9) and specialist sub-lots (A-Q,) covering a wide range of services.

Some of the lots are listed below, with the firms selected. For the full list, which also includes legal services, quantitative research, and others, see TED:NOTICE:148029-2021.

Lot 1: Transport Systems

Amey

Mott MacDonald

Ove Arup

WSP

Specialist Sub-Lot A: Railway and Rapid Transit Systems

Amey

Mott MacDonald

Ove Arup

WSP

Jacobs

Aecom

Arcadis Consulting

Specialist Sub-Lot B: Integration and Intelligent Transport Systems

Atkins

Ove Arup

Amey

Mott MacDonald

WSP

Stantec

Specialist Sub-Lot C – Public Transport Operations

WSP

Jacobs

Aecom

Atkins

Mott MacDonald

Ove Arup

Amey

Strategic Lot 2 – Transport Strategy

WSP

Atkins

Systra

Ove Arup

Aecom

Jacobs

Specialist Sub-Lot D: Development of Transport Policies, Strategies and Business Cases

Atkins

Jacobs

WSP

Mott MacDonald

Aecom

Stantec UK

Ove Arup

Specialist Sub-Lot M: Structural and Civil Engineering

Wilde Consultants

Capita Property & Infrastructure

WSP

Mott MacDonald

Aecom

Atkins

Sweco

Specialist Sub-Lot N: Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Mott MacDonald

Arcadis Consulting

Aecom

Hoare Lea

WSP

Ove Arup

Strategic Lot 8: Project Advisory and Management Services

Mace

Turner & Townsend

Mott MacDonald

Atkins

WSP

Specialist Sub-Lot O: Programme and Project Management

Mace

Turner & Townsend

Pell Frischmann Consultants

Jacobs

Atkins

Mott MacDonald

WSP

Stantec

Specialist Sub-Lot P: Project Cost and Commercial Management

Mace

Turner & Townsend

Gleeds Cost Management

WSP UK

Arcadis Consulting

Atkins

Walker Sime

Strategic Lot 10: Transport Multi-Disciplinary Services

WSP

Atkins

Mott MacDonald

Ove Arup

Systra

Aecom

Jacobs

