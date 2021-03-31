Consultants line up for Manchester's £88m transport framework

The chosen consultancy firms are predominantly multi-nationals and/or foreign owned. There was not much space found for SMEs.
Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is the transport delivery arm for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
The professional services framework runs for four years and is split into strategic lots (1-9) and specialist sub-lots (A-Q,) covering a wide range of services.
Some of the lots are listed below, with the firms selected. For the full list, which also includes legal services, quantitative research, and others, see TED:NOTICE:148029-2021.
Lot 1: Transport Systems
- Amey
- Mott MacDonald
- Ove Arup
- WSP
Specialist Sub-Lot A: Railway and Rapid Transit Systems
- Amey
- Mott MacDonald
- Ove Arup
- WSP
- Jacobs
- Aecom
- Arcadis Consulting
Specialist Sub-Lot B: Integration and Intelligent Transport Systems
- Atkins
- Ove Arup
- Amey
- Mott MacDonald
- WSP
- Stantec
Specialist Sub-Lot C – Public Transport Operations
- WSP
- Jacobs
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Mott MacDonald
- Ove Arup
- Amey
Strategic Lot 2 – Transport Strategy
- WSP
- Atkins
- Systra
- Ove Arup
- Aecom
- Jacobs
Specialist Sub-Lot D: Development of Transport Policies, Strategies and Business Cases
- Atkins
- Jacobs
- WSP
- Mott MacDonald
- Aecom
- Stantec UK
- Ove Arup
Specialist Sub-Lot M: Structural and Civil Engineering
- Wilde Consultants
- Capita Property & Infrastructure
- WSP
- Mott MacDonald
- Aecom
- Atkins
- Sweco
Specialist Sub-Lot N: Mechanical and Electrical Engineering
- Mott MacDonald
- Arcadis Consulting
- Aecom
- Hoare Lea
- WSP
- Ove Arup
Strategic Lot 8: Project Advisory and Management Services
- Mace
- Turner & Townsend
- Mott MacDonald
- Atkins
- WSP
Specialist Sub-Lot O: Programme and Project Management
- Mace
- Turner & Townsend
- Pell Frischmann Consultants
- Jacobs
- Atkins
- Mott MacDonald
- WSP
- Stantec
Specialist Sub-Lot P: Project Cost and Commercial Management
- Mace
- Turner & Townsend
- Gleeds Cost Management
- WSP UK
- Arcadis Consulting
- Atkins
- Walker Sime
Strategic Lot 10: Transport Multi-Disciplinary Services
- WSP
- Atkins
- Mott MacDonald
- Ove Arup
- Systra
- Aecom
- Jacobs
