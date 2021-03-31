  1. Instagram
Wed March 31 2021

  3. Consultants line up for Manchester's £88m transport framework

2 hours Transport for Greater Manchester has appointed a host of big-name firms for its £88m professional services framework.

The chosen consultancy firms are predominantly multi-nationals and/or foreign owned. There was not much space found for SMEs.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) is the transport delivery arm for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

The professional services framework runs for four years and is split into strategic lots (1-9) and specialist sub-lots (A-Q,) covering a wide range of services.

Some of the lots are listed below, with the firms selected. For the full list, which also includes legal services, quantitative research, and others, see TED:NOTICE:148029-2021.

Lot 1: Transport Systems

  • Amey
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Ove Arup
  • WSP

Specialist Sub-Lot A: Railway and Rapid Transit Systems

  • Amey
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Ove Arup
  • WSP
  • Jacobs
  • Aecom
  • Arcadis Consulting

Specialist Sub-Lot B: Integration and Intelligent Transport Systems

  • Atkins
  • Ove Arup
  • Amey
  • Mott MacDonald
  • WSP
  • Stantec

Specialist Sub-Lot C – Public Transport Operations

  • WSP  
  • Jacobs
  • Aecom
  • Atkins
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Ove Arup
  • Amey

Strategic Lot 2 – Transport Strategy

  • WSP
  • Atkins
  • Systra
  • Ove Arup
  • Aecom
  • Jacobs

Specialist Sub-Lot D: Development of Transport Policies, Strategies and Business Cases

  • Atkins
  • Jacobs
  • WSP
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Aecom
  • Stantec UK
  • Ove Arup

Specialist Sub-Lot M: Structural and Civil Engineering

  • Wilde Consultants
  • Capita Property & Infrastructure
  • WSP
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Aecom
  • Atkins
  • Sweco

Specialist Sub-Lot N: Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

  • Mott MacDonald
  • Arcadis Consulting
  • Aecom
  • Hoare Lea
  • WSP
  • Ove Arup

Strategic Lot 8: Project Advisory and Management Services

  • Mace
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Atkins
  • WSP

Specialist Sub-Lot O: Programme and Project Management

  • Mace
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Pell Frischmann Consultants
  • Jacobs
  • Atkins
  • Mott MacDonald
  • WSP
  • Stantec

Specialist Sub-Lot P: Project Cost and Commercial Management

  • Mace
  • Turner & Townsend
  • Gleeds Cost Management
  • WSP UK
  • Arcadis Consulting
  • Atkins
  • Walker Sime

Strategic Lot 10: Transport Multi-Disciplinary Services

  • WSP
  • Atkins
  • Mott MacDonald
  • Ove Arup
  • Systra
  • Aecom
  • Jacobs

